Explore Your Summer Options at the Kids VT Camp and School Fair 

Schedule and Registration

Friday, February 5

10-10:30 a.m.

Community Sailing Center camps are designed to teach kids ages 6 through 17 the safety, skill, and joy involved in the life-long sport of sailing. Organized by age group and led by certified instructors, camp options include sailing-only and multi-activity camps that blend sailing and another sport or hobby. Week-long and two week camps take place throughout the summer with several sessions to choose from. The Community Sailing Center offers early drop-off/late pickup options for Summer Day Camps to accommodate each family’s needs.

11-11:30 a.m.

Summer camp/academic program for advanced and gifted students entering grades 4-9. To be determined in March whether it will be in-person or on-line. On-line would be held M-F for two weeks: June 21-25 and June 28-July 2, 2021. Morning and/or afternoon options for one or both weeks; cost is $230 per morning or afternoon session. In-person would be held at Northern Vermont University during same two weeks, with overnight and commuter options. Types of classes—including Settling Space, Untold American History, Digital Detective, TDI Fuzzbeed, and Build Your Dream Business—nurture students' creativity and their love of learning. Whether in-person or virtual, campers have a blast learning alongside other smart kids.

12-12:30 p.m.

Davis Studio provides Art Camps for creative kids (rising 1st - 9th graders). Dozens of innovative options including camps centered around drawing, painting, sewing, inventing, building, photo, film and many more. Experienced and nurturing teachers. Joyful environment. Convenient location in South Burlington.

1-1:30 p.m.

Get into the great outdoors at Bolton Valley's Summer Camp, just 30 minutes from both Burlington and Montpelier, just off I-89. Together we'll climb, run, jump & hike all around our massive outdoor playground set high in the hills. We incorporate a diverse mix of games into all of our camps programming, including soccer, tennis, volleyball, badminton, disc golf, ping pong, foosball, manhunt, stoke-ball and many more. And our Mountain Bike and Skate camps take advantage of our incredible trails, progression park and skate park for all ability levels. Come adventure in the mountains with us!

2-2:30 p.m.

Tamim Academy is Vermont''s first holistic Jewish Elementary School. We caters to the needs of every child through individualized and hands-on lessons, small class sizes and a warm classroom environment. Our approach assures significant amounts of time and attention are dedicated to the whole child. We prioritize long term social-emotional and spiritual health in order to fulfill our mission of developing kindness, self-efficacy and purpose in each student. This gives our students the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the world—and make a difference in their own unique ways. Tamim Academy enrollment is open for K-2nd grade 2021-22.

3-3:30 p.m.

At Farm & Wilderness, campers have the woods, lakes, and fields of central Vermont as their playground, classroom, and home. Our camps use more than 4,800 secluded acres where we live together in simple, wooden cabins and canvas structures tucked in the woods or along the lakes. There is no electricity or running water in the cabins; there are no movies, televisions, computers, or recorded music. Instead, we create our own entertainment, grow some of our own food, and build our cabins. In choosing to live simply, we build a participatory community that works, plays and sings together.

Saturday, February 6

10-10:30 a.m.

Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of supplemental education services to K–12 students. The Essex, Vermont location has a wide variety of offerings. The center provides Reading, Mathematics, Writing, Advanced Study Skills, SAT/ACT Prep, State Test Prep and Homework Support. In addition to the core curriculum, the center also offers Sylvan Edge programs which include Coding, Engineering, Robotics and Science. 2021 summer camps include, but are not limited to, Reading, Writing, Math and STEM. Most camps will have virtual options available.

11-11:30 a.m.

ECHO offers one-day and week-long science, stewardship, and design themed day camps during summer break and school vacations. Set against the backdrop of the Burlington Waterfront, a day at ECHO camp can move from an impromptu, behind-the-scenes observation of ECHO’s animal care activities to a lakeside game of Turtle Tag to an underwater robot-enabled search for Champ.

12-12:30 p.m.

Camp Paw Paw offers a unique learning experience for children who share one thing in common: their love for animals. During camp, children will learn about a wide variety of topics including: proper pet care, animal safety, homeless animals in our community, animal-related careers, HSCC’s mission, and much more! Each topic will be led by professionals in animal—related fields. Through different activities and lessons, campers will develop the skills and confidence to become knowledgeable animal caretakers and ambassadors for animal welfare. Campers will leave with a better understanding of the unique bond that exists between humans and animals.

1-1:30 p.m.

We are a co-ed sleepaway camp nestled on the Marianapolis Prep School campus. We offer 45+ daily activities in athletics, drama, music, dance, and visual arts. Our community values promote character, resilience, independence, and inclusion among all of our campers and staff.

CSW serves kids entering grades 2-10. In addition to attracting campers and staff from the United States, our participants also come from around the globe. This diverse community experience empowers every camper to learn more about their world - from right here at camp. Participants can come for 1 to 7 weeks as well as join adventure travel trips throughout New England. No matter what program you choose, everyone lives in the comfort of Marianapolis' independent school dorms. Campers are grouped by age and live right down the hall from their counselors. We believe that this comfortable, nurturing environment allows kids to adapt quickly to being away from home so they can take full advantage of the freedom and responsibilities fostered at sleepaway camp.

When it comes to activities, it's totally up to the kids! Each camper chooses what he or she wants to do every day. Whether it's kayaking, friendship bracelets, improv, hip hop, baseball, or gymnastics, our kids get to try it all. In the evenings, the whole camp comes together for unforgettable special events and activities. Stonewall staff encourages each child to try new things in the spirit of creativity and healthy competition.

2-2:30 p.m.

Why settle for one type of summer camp for your kids? Give them a variety of adventures this summer. BPRW offers over 30 camps that give your kids the choice of sports & athletics, science & learning, creative arts or outdoor adventures. We also offer an amazing licensed day care option called Champ Camp that’s packed with daily adventures. Scholarships are available for all our recreation programs! We have half-day and full-day option throughout the entire summer. Don’t forget about our adult programs just for you!

3-3:30 p.m.

Are you dreaming of campfire sing-alongs? Best friends whispering in the night from your sleeping bag? Conquering the climbing wall, swimming, hiking, and just being outdoors? We are, and we can’t wait to be back at camp, too! At Girl Scout camp, you will make new friends who may not be from your school or town, and you’ll have fun discovering all the things you have in common. Spending time with the same group of girls for a week or two and sharing new experiences will help you become close friends. Camp Farnsworth offers a traditional resident camp experience in Thetford, VT and Camp Twin Hills offers day camp experience with bussing included.

4-4:30 p.m.

The Greater Burlington YMCA has been offering summer camp opportunities for over 115 years. Camp Abnaki is on the shores of Lake Champlain with overnight and day camp options for boys grades 1-10. The Y also offers themed and traditional day camps in several area communities, including Burlington, Waterbury, Fairfax, Underhill, and Georgia.

